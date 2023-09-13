WATCH | Generator fire at home in Hilton

By Witness Reporter

A generator is believed to have been the cause of the fire that broke out at a house on Seeking Road in Hilton on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage where the generator was kept. It was not clear on Tuesday afternoon if anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out.

ALSO READ | Generator theft on the rise

When The Witness visited the home, there was no smoke coming from inside the garage and the other affected parts of the house. Damage to the garage and roof could be seen.

The generator which is believed to have started the fire was also placed outside in front of the garage. Part of it was damaged as well.

The homeowners declined to speak to The Witness.

ALSO READ | Ashburton couple’s garage gutted after generator catches fire

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said at this point there was no foul play suspected and nobody was injured.

“It is suspected that the fire was started by a fault with the generator.”

Ram Ranjit of Natal Power Tool Centre told The Witness that a possible cause of a generator catching fire is if fuel is leaking out while the generator is running. He said this is not the customer’s or manufacturer’s fault.

You can also not keep a generator where there is no ventilation around it, that can cause fire as well. It is an instruction in the manufacturer’s book

He added that it is always wise for every household to have a fire extinguisher available just in case something happens. He said this helps while you are waiting for the fire brigade.