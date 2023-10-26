WATCH | Protesting bus drivers block the R617 near Mpophomeni

By Londiwe Xulu

Protesting Taros bus drivers have blocked the R617 near the Mpophomeni turn-off on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of bus and taxi commuters were left stranded on Mandela Highway in Mpophomeni with backed-up traffic on the highway and R617.

Bus drivers who spoke to The Witness said they were tired of taxi associations abusing them on the road.

ALSO READ | Five men shot execution-style in Inanda, KZN

They said early on Thursday morning, a group of people from a local taxi association blocked their bus depot saying no buses would operate.

“We blocked the road not to cause problems but because we fear for our lives. We are being abused, taxi drivers take our keys, threaten us with guns and are always causing problems for us,” said one of the bus drivers.

The bus drivers added that they will not move their buses until the Department of Transport and the chairperson of the taxi association in KwaZulu-Natal meets with them on the R617.

They said there have been several meetings with the local taxi association, councillors and other stakeholders but there has not been any solution.

We’ll have meetings but a few months later, we’ll be blocked from working and threatened. We now want the big bosses of the taxi association, not the local ones to come and tell us if this is the way we are supposed to work.

“The Department of Transport also needs to come on board and sort this out,” said another bus driver.

*This is a developing story.