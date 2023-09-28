WATCH | Rare hippo sighting in Umgeni River

By Akheel Sewsunker

Who does the wandering hippo belong to?

In a surprising encounter, a hippo was spotted wading in the Umgeni River on Tuesday, near Morton’s Drift, outside Pietermaritzburg.

According to local resident Henry Solomon, whose brother Stanley encountered the hippo, the animal is from a nearby reserve.

The hippo is from a nearby game park where a whole bunch of hippos stay in the dam. This hippo managed to somehow get out and is now in the river.

He added that the hippo has been in the river for a few days.

“They are going to return the hippo to the game park by using a helicopter to pick it up.”

Musa Mntambo, the spokesperson for Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, said that they are aware of the hippo in the river.

“That hippo is not our hippo. It came from a nearby game reserve and we will have to engage with them before we do anything,” he said.

Umgeni Valley said they have not heard of a hippo on the loose in the area.

Wade Whitehead, the CEO of FreeMe Wildlife, also said that they had not heard anything regarding a hippo in the area.

However, this is not the first unexpected encounter with a hippo that local residents have reported.

In June 2022, The Witness reported on a hippo found roaming around uMngeni Valley in the Vlei area between the Indulo campsite and Sunset Rock. At the time, with the hippo on the loose, residents were advised to be careful if they encountered the animal.

“Please be extra careful when walking around the reserve. We advise you to please report to the reception before going in to the reserve,” warned uMngeni Valley.

Howick is indeed a blessed town. Not so long ago, there was a wildebeest gracing our small country town and now a hippo. We just hope everyone, including the hippo, will be safe.

When The Witness spoke to the Msinsi Albert Falls Dam, they said: “We have not seen a hippo here before, not even baby ones.”