WATCH | Severe weather event engulfs Inanda and Phoenix, Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

People’s homes have been damaged in Inanda north of Durban when what appeared to be a tornado moved over parts of the area.

KZN VIP Paramedics said they had two ambulances driving around the area to assist anyone who may be hurt.

ALSO READ | Localised flooding expected for parts of KZN

“We are trying to get people out of their homes as most of them have suffered extensive damage.

Inanda is large so we can’t be sure at this point how many homes have been damaged,” said KZN VIP Paramedics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said that areas north of Durban in Inanda and Idube were affected by a tornado earlier this afternoon.

He said paramedics have treated two patients in the area for minor injuries and taken them to hospital.

“They were in a container which overturned during the incident. There is quite extensive infrastructure damage to roofs on buildings as well as power cables in the area.”

Unverified footage of what appears to be a rotating funnel cloud kicking up debris was doing the rounds on social media.

The aftermath was captured in another unverified video showing extensive damage to homes.

KZN Cogta

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is warning communities, particularly those residing in the South Coast of heavy rains that may result in flooding.

The heavy rains are anticipated to persist from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. While the eThekwini Metro, along with the coastal areas, will experience widespread showers and thundershowers, the intensity will be moderate, with scattered rainfall.

“Margate and Port Edward have already reported rainfall measurements of 89 mm and 49 mm respectively since Monday. However, weather models indicate that additional rainfall is expected over the Ugu District Municipality, gradually subsiding early tomorrow,” said Cogta spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi.