Water boards merge

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

South Africa’s growing demand for water has led to the amalgamation of Umgeni Water and Mhlathuze Water into a single water board — uMngeni-uThukela Water.

Speaking about the merger which takes effect on July 1, Department of Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, said the government wanted the residents of KwaZulu-Natal to know that they understood the challenges being faced with regards to the supply of water in the province.

“We hear your demands to the government for needing water, we are now addressing that,” he said. “We believe that via merged boards, we will be able to assist municipalities, and it will be a greater effort on our side than just talking.”

He said they will also be able to make much-needed investments to assist municipalities and communities.

“Remember, it is not just municipalities, in the main, it is the communities and households that require water, and we will be doing that in an accelerated form,” Mchunu told The Witness on Monday.

This project is not costly. Both entities are government entities. All we are doing is to say, ‘look, let’s use the tool, let’s merge and let’s absorb staff of uMhlathuze, their access, liabilities, contracts’, everything is going to come under Umgeni, and it will then be taken over by uMngeni–Thukela.

The minister said the merger of the two boards in KZN was not a new idea, but previous plans to bring the two bodies together were never implemented over the years.

“We said we wanted to reconfigure the boards, all of them, in the country. There are three things that are made in terms of reconfiguration of the boards. The first one is a new mandate.

“There is legislation that created boards [and] where boards were expected to do bulk water services for municipalities, we are saying that is being extended so that the minister can give them directives, including on the reticulation.”

He said South Africa had a lot of programmes related to water services and bulk water, but not many on water resources.

Challenges

“The major challenges are more on bringing clean, drinkable water to households,” Mchunu added.

“We are at a point where we can’t just leave that method to municipalities because of a number of weaknesses that we see. We have to join hands, and we want to join via boards, so that they assist and accelerate water services to households.”

The merger will allow the water board to borrow money when it was needed, rather than being forced to wait for money to be made available through national government. It will also help bring money into municipalities and allow the board to work with all municipalities that require assistance.

Whenever there is a need for water, and the municipality can’t [supply it] at that stage, we will direct the board to do so. In some cases, the department itself will directly, via construction units, get involved,” Mchunu said.

“We are at a point where we have to do everything that we can, to provide people with water in municipalities.”

Umgeni Water is the second largest water board in the country and it is hoped that it will be able to provide the kinds of services which Rand Water does in its catchment area.

“We will be reviewing quite a number of things and making the board grow, so that at least two or three of these boards can assist in southern Africa, or even the continent as a whole, where it’s necessary,” Mchunu said.

“But remember, we’re a water-scarce country and, via them, including the agency, once we set it up, by transforming TCPA, we need to go for some of the big initiatives, via technology, to make sure that we never run short of water.”

Having a larger board will also mean being able to take on bigger projects to ensure that local communities get access to water.

“We want the boards to accelerate access to water by communities and households,” the minister said.

Our statistics show that the current problem is that some communities are getting clean water and some are not.

“We want to get rid of that and not leave anyone behind, and provide everyone with water.” He added that instead of taking years to implement projects these will be done more quickly.

“They have financial muscle, they have skills in terms of trained personnel, and they have in-depth knowledge about water and we’ll use them wherever it is necessary, using all those resources that we’re talking about.

“It’s motivated by the need to accelerate access to water by the communities and households, motivated by the need for higher efficiencies in water provision, especially clean, drinkable water.”