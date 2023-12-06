‘We have not deviated from Mandela’s values,’ insists troubled ANC

By Clive Ndou

While it is difficult to compare current President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership with that of the late president Nelson Mandela as the two led the country during different eras, the ANC is adamant that the ruling party stuck to Mandela’s vision of a better future for all.

With Tuesday marking a decade since Mandela’s death, the ANC denied that it has abandoned the global icon’s values and principles.

“His vision was a society free from exploitation and oppression, focused on building a united, democratic, non-racial South Africa and a just world order. As a product and maker of history, he shaped and was shaped by the ANC, embodying South Africa’s heroic struggles.

“His legacy continues to inspire and guide us. Underpinning our commemoration is a reflection on the tangible progress South Africa has made, aligning with Mandela’s vision,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She cited the thousands of houses that the ANC government has built for the poor, the number of households that have been connected to the water and electricity grids, and the number of previously disadvantaged students sponsored by the government as proof that the ruling party has not deviated from Mandela’s vision.

Mandela, who was the country’s president between 1994 and 1999, spent 27 years of his life in jail for his participation in the liberation struggle.

Shortly after his release in 1990, Mandela met the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Yasser Arafat — whose country is still fighting against Israel occupation.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the fact that the ANC was among the first political organisation to call for the international isolation of Israel, was yet more proof that the ruling party continued to walk in Mandela’s footsteps.

Mandela, who in 1993 was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to world peace, has links with Pietermaritzburg.

In March, 1961, he delivered the keynote speech at the All-In-Africa Conference, held in the Plessislaer Arya Samaj Hall, now part of the Zibukezulu School in Imbali.

More than 1 400 delegates from all over SA attended the conference where Mandela called for a non-racial and democratic constitution.

Malala at Mandela lecture

Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Tuesday that Taliban rule in Afghanistan has made “girlhood illegal”, as she called for gender apartheid to be made a crime against humanity.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai participates in a panel discussion after delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Johannesburg Theatre in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

In a speech marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Mandela, the Pakistani activist said: “The Taliban have made girlhood illegal, and it is taking a toll.”

She highlighted how Afghan girls frozen out of school are “experiencing depression”, “turning to narcotics” and “attempting suicide”.

Malala was the keynote speaker at an annual event held by the Mandela Foundation to commemorate the anti-apartheid icon and fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner.

After slamming what she called the “unjust bombardment of Gaza” by Israel since the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas, she said crises in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan had diverted attention from the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“Our first imperative is to call the regime in Afghanistan what it really is. It is a gender apartheid,” said Malala who was 15 when a Pakistani group shot her in the head over her campaign for girls’ education.