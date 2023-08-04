Wife of cop and hitman nabbed for murder of KZN cop

By Nosipho Gumede

The wife of Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and an alleged hitman have been arrested for his murder.

A case of murder, armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and kidnapping was reported at the KwaMbonambi Police Station following the murder.

According to a statement released by Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo of the Hawks, their members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation worked together with the King Cetshwayo District Task Team, Empangeni Flying squad and Tactical Response Team to arrest Samkelo Mpanza (33) and Ntombizodwa Ntinga (44) for the murder of warrant officer Nkosinathi Ntinga (49), who was stationed at the KwaMbonambi Police Station.

Ntinga’s body was found at the Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening after two unknown suspects entered his home, robbed the officers of their service pistols and cell phones, before tying up Ntinga’s wife and kidnapping him and a colleague (a senior clerk at the police station) who was visiting at the time.

SAPS

SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the wife was left in the house unharmed. The colleague was found lying along the road with injuries and it is suspected that he was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The accused made a brief appearance at the KwaMbonambi court on Thursday, shortly after their arrest and will return to court next Tuesday.