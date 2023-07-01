Winchester Mansion wins the final race

By Nosipho Gumede

‘Winchester Mansion’ topped off the much anticipated and final race of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, race7, with a very tight win and bagged R5 million.

The horse was treading eye to eye with one of the legendary horses in the race, ‘See it again’.

The last and ultimate race was opened by South Africa’s very own Ndlovu Youth Choir performing and singing the national anthem just before the race.

The race had a rivetting start, with people glued to their screens and spectators at the Greyville Race course watching in anticipation.

The 2 200 metre race started off looking good and easy for ‘Dave the King’ as he was taking the lead for most of the race.

When the race was left with just 300m , ‘See it again’ took the lead only to be overtaken by Winchester Mansion within the final moments of the race.

Jockey

Winchester Mansions jockey Kabelo Matsunyane said he was out of words.

This was Matsunyane’s first Durban July race and according to commentators, this will set his career.

Matsunyane said the last 200m of the race was tight because he was head to head with one of the best horses but he was still hopeful.

Trainer Brett Crawford said the moment also left him speechless.

There were a lot of doubters and naysayers but we stuck it through. I am also very proud of Matsunyane; that young man is going far,” said Crawford.

Durban Golden horse shoe race

Meanwhile, the ultimate Durban Golden Horse shoe race, which was race 6, was also a tight one.

After about 400m, ‘Sandringham Summit’ took the race by storm and took the win, with ‘Gimmeanotherchance’ a few seconds behind him.

According to commentators, Sandringham Summit’s half brother won this very race 5 years ago, which made this win even more significant for both the owner and the horse.

Owner of Sandringham Summit, Rakesh Singh could not make the race as he is currently abroad, however Sandringham’s trainer David Nieuwenhuizen said he was over the moon.

“Summit is a champion horse. He is a really good horse and I’m glad Singh and I took a chance with him,” said Nieuwenhuizen.

The jockey, Calvin Habib also scooped the best jockey award for winning the race.

Talking about the race, Habib said it didn’t go well at the beginning. However, he was hopeful.

Things started to look up for us when a gap opened. We took the chance and Sandringham kept pushing. I knew he could do it because he handled the race with such class. He is such a classy horse,” said Habib.

The annual Hollywoodbets Durban July event was packed with fashionistas and horse lovers who were making their winning bets.