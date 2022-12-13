Woman brutally murdered at home

Londiwe Xulu

A 67-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Cathkin Park, in the Drakensberg on Sunday.

Those that knew Sandy Willcox said she was a person of integrity and they were shocked by her death.

Willcox’s body was found by her brother, Dave Willcox, at her house on Sunday, after a number of people could not get hold of her.

How Dave found his sister

Dave said they suspected that she had been murdered on Friday night.

Dave said his sister was supposed to preach at All Saints Anglican Church in Winterton on Sunday but did not arrive.

She had not been answering her phone either. Dave said he was called and went to investigate and found his sister’s body inside the house.

She had been strangled and beaten on the head. The sliding door was left open and we suspect they might’ve just walked in. They took her purse, cell phone and car keys but left the car. The remote controlled gate was not working at the time and I think they couldn’t steal it [her car].

He said Willcox was a churchgoer and played a strong role in the community. Although she wasn’t a preacher, she would give sermons at church on numerous occasions.

Dave said Willcox had been part of a mission in Ethiopia for 15 years.

Dave said their father was attacked and murdered in the same area 29 years ago and his tenant that lived opposite his sister’s house was also attacked two years ago but survived.

He said they were still hoping the people responsible for his father’s death and those that attacked his tenant would be found, but there haven’t been any arrests yet.

“I was so shocked to find her in that state and couldn’t believe it. She died in a brutal way. It must’ve been someone filled with so much rage,” said Dave.

Willcox’ reverend speaks on her death

Reverend Vimba Mazibuko, from the All Saints Anglican Church in Winterton, which Willcox attended, said the whole church community was shocked and saddened by her death.

Mazibuko said she had a preaching session scheduled for Sunday and they started worrying when she didn’t show up for it.

She did ministry at the church and on Sunday it was her turn. Usually she would send me her recording on Saturday but, this time around, she didn’t. That’s when I tried to reach her but failed to do so. We continued to check on Sunday and then heard the tragic news

Police had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication