Woman charged for faking own kidnapping

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A 47-year-old Phoenix woman has been arrested after SAPS investigations proved she had staged her own fake kidnapping and demanded ransom from her businessman-husband.

The police received a complaint of a woman, who was allegedly kidnapped on Clay Field Drive in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, it was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home, which was a short distance away.

A few moments later, her husband received a phone call from her, reporting that she was kidnapped and pleading with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release. Soon after, the husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid.

“Shrewd police investigations revealed that the woman had faked her own kidnapping and was duly charged with perjury. Police are sending a strong warning to anyone who is contemplating to fake their own kidnappings for any reason or waste state resources by opening false cases that they will be met with the flaming wrath of the law,” said Netshiunda.

Police warn against fake kidnappings

Netshiunda said kidnapping was not a joking matter and police have been working hard and stretching resources in a quest to prevent kidnappings, which had seen a slight increase of late.

The woman will appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.