Woman fined R300 000 for tax fraud

By Witness Reporter

The Durban Regional Court on Friday handed a suspended sentence and a R300 000 fine to a 44-year-old woman for tax fraud.

Nana Perseverance Magubane (44) was sentenced to a fine of R300 000- or four-years’ imprisonment, and a further four years imprisonment (suspended for five years with conditions) after she pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud, she committed against the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

ALSO READ | Four nabbed for N2 highway murder and robberies

According to a statement from NPA Regional Spokeperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Magubane pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud for failing to submit tax returns and one count of fraud relating to tax evasion.

She said the state accepted her guilty plea as she was a first-time offender and was remorseful for her actions.

Ramkisson-Kara said Magubane was also able to settle the entire amount that SARS had lost.

Magubane was the director of a company, Imbhenge Trading Enterprise CC, which specialises in general construction. Between 2013 and 2017 she failed to submit income tax returns, thus evading her responsibility to pay income tax for this period. She then submitted an income tax return for 2020, using a fraudulent IRP 5 certificate which reflected a PAYE deduction of R2,76m, and SARS refunded this amount to her. This refund extinguished her existing debt with SARS, causing SARS to suffer a prejudice amounting to R3,72m.

“The matter came to light when the 2020 tax return was flagged by SARS for an audit as it was claiming a PAYE credit of R2,76m; further it reflected that she had not submitted tax returns for the 2013 to 2017 tax period. Upon investigation by SARS, it was established that no IRP5 had been issued to her,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

ALSO READ | Durban cop shot dead by suspected truck hijackers

She said the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a Section 18 confiscation order from the court for R3,72m (the amount of the total prejudice suffered by SARS) and to this effect, Magubane surrendered three free-hold properties, to be realised in terms of section 30 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

According to Ramkisson-Kara, the conditions of Magubane’s sentence is that she is not convicted of fraud or a similar offence during the period of suspension, she pays the fine of R300 000 and she complies with the confiscation order granted by the court.