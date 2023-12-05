Working CCTV cameras promise a safer festive season in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

To ensure the safety of holidaymakers this festive season, eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that all cameras in the inner city are operational.

In September The Witness reported that less than 14% (69 of 499) of the city’s CCTV cameras were operational after the Democratic Alliance raised safety concerns for residents and tourists. eThekwini then promised that all cameras would be up and running by the end of November.

According to the city, the cameras became defective after some of the fibre cables were washed away during floods.

The city announced on Monday that the project of repairing and upgrading the CCTV cameras began in September and is now complete.

Said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda: “We are pleased with the work undertaken and have ensured that all CCTV cameras in the city centre are in operation ahead of the festive season.”

He added that with the city centre under constant surveillance, together with a high visibility of law enforcement, criminal activities are set to decrease.

The upgrade of technology to the surveillance cameras will also improve traffic-flow management, emergency response times and the overall deployment of critical municipal resources

According to Kaunda, there were critical areas and crime hotspots where new installations have been made. “The roll-out plan will see CCTV cameras expanding to residential areas, including townships and suburbs. We also call on communities to work with the city and all law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” said the mayor.

eThekwini launched its festive season safety programme last week, and as part of efforts to deliver a safe and memorable festive season, Kaunda said Metro Police will be working with all law enforcement agencies including the SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security companies to maintain high visibility in all tourism sites and areas that have been identified as crime hotspots.

He said about 168 contract security personnel have been added. They will conduct regular patrols with the police around the city and on the beaches.

The police have a right to remove vagrants along the promenade as they have a negative impact on tourism and may pose a threat to visitors’ safety, said Kaunda.