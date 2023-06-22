Working On Fire on high alert in KZN due to winter fire season

By Chris Ndaliso

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working on Fire (WOF) programme in KwaZulu-Natal has been on high alert since the winter fire season began in June.

Between June 1 and 15, the department has attended to 29 fires around the province, including Pietermaritzburg, dispatching 13 teams comprising 208 firefighters.

WOF specialises in integrated fire management and remains committed to saving lives and protecting the environment by partnering with landowners to reduce the risk and impact of wildfires.

ALSO READ | Mystery of Prestbury’s big bang solved

WOF general manager Phumza Dyantyi said firefighters have been working hard due to the increase of fire call-outs, especially last week.

“The swift response in suppressing these fires ensured that the fires were contained before further damage to the environment could be done. Communities and areas affected were Manzengwenya, Manguzi, Mbazwana, Qhudeni, Nkonisa, Nkandla, Ulundi, Vryheid, Kokstad, Bergville, Royal Natal, Kwagubeshe (Pietermaritzburg) and Albert Falls.

As we have officially entered the winter fire season, our teams are on standby, even during weekends. If the fire danger index is estimated to be high, our teams will assist and provide integrated fire management to landowners and communities,” said Dyantyi.

She said, according to statistics, most fires are caused by human negligence, such as leaving fires unattended, adding that their teams were currently conducting “fire breaks” to reduce the risk of fire spreading. Conducting fire breaks is allowed until the end of July, depending on the weather.

“We urge communities and landowners to remain vigilant, don’t start any unnecessary fires and don’t leave active fires unattended. If landowners have not prepared for the fire season, please prepare while there is still time,” she said.

Firefighters on high alert

Firefighters across the province will continue to remain on high alert and ready to be dispatched to attend wildfire suppression support.

KZN has over 800 fully-trained firefighters based at 39 bases across the province, 44 vehicles [14 buses, 9 fire trucks, 10 strike units and 11 bakkies with bakkies sakkies] and one helicopter.