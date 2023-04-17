Worst natural disaster yet in KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The one-year anniversary of the April 2022 KZN floods has sparked a debate on whether or not the progress made in fixing the damage was adequate.

Researchers have labelled these floods as the most catastrophic natural disaster yet in the province.

This was in terms of lives lost, homes and infrastructure damaged or destroyed, as well as the economic impact.

While the provincial government claims KZN is back to normal, many would beg to differ.

Welcoming delegates from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association last week, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube reassured delegates that the province was ready to welcome all the fellow citizens of the continent to its shores.

Days later, a 26-year-old woman, Noxolo Khumalo, was killed after she drove off a collapsed bridge damaged by the floods in Durban. That led to the provincial government’s calling for a probe into the progress made in repairing that particular road.

eThekwini mayor

eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, however, claims great strides have been made in rehabilitating the city.

Housing eThekwini said in the aftermath of the floods, teams have been working tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure and to relocate flood victims to family-friendly accommodation.

To date, more than 8 000 families displaced by floods have been moved to 120 mass care centres.

Kaunda said the metro was accelerating a programme of building permanent houses for displaced people. Water and sanitation The water supply network was severely damaged during the floods, leaving water below 40% in all regions of the city.

Water and Sanitation

eThekwini said in the inner west region — which covers areas such as Botha’s Hill, KwaNyuswa, Luganda, Nagina and Thornwood — water supply had improved from 30% to 95%. In the outer west region — which covers Georgedale, KwaXimba, Ngonyameni and Mkhizwana — the water supply has improved from 45% to 85%.

The central region — which includes Chatsworth, Klaarwater and surrounding areas — the supply has improved from 45% to 90%. The southern region (15% to 75%).

Supply in the northern region improved from 40% to 80% following the commissioning of the Othongathi Water Treatment Works.

Sewer infrastructure Out of 23 beaches, 19 were open for bathing. This was attributed to the repairs completed to the city’s pump stations along the coastal lines, said Kaunda. “Great progress has also been made in repairing damaged sewer lines in Peace Palm and Rietview in Phoenix.

This has stopped sewer leakages, which were contaminating the Ohlange River …

Road infrastructure The flood damage resulted in over 60% of Durban communities not being accessible by transport.

The extensive damage to road infrastructure was estimated at R5,6 billion. Through the budget reprioritisation process and the allocation of the first tranche of the flood relief funds, the City has been able to implement the following projects:

• In Bellamont Road, Umdloti, eThekwini has put in a new drainage system and backfilled the area that was affected by mudslides.

• Two bridges were built in ward 100, Engonyameni and a pedestrian bridge was built in Ward 53.

Electricity More than 100 substations were severely affected by the floods. “We are pleased to report today that all our power stations are now in good working condition …” he said. Opposition parties Opposition parties in KZN believe the progress made by provincial government was not enough.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said: “It is not true that all displaced flood victims have been placed, there are still many families that are still in shelters.”

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini Mdu Nkosi said the incident that happened in Ntuzuma, where a teacher plunged to her death on the Easter weekend while travelling on a road damaged by the floods, was proof that not enough had been done.

DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson agreed, adding that the temporary shelters were not ideal as flood victims want to return to living in a house they can call home.

Flood victim Delani Memela, a flood victim staying in temporary accommodation in Clare Estate in Durban said he felt that he had been neglected by the government as no feedback had been provided concerning their permanent homes.

This place was built for students and not for families; here we have two families sharing a dorm room. We cannot have family or friends visit because there just isn’t privacy.

The KZN Department of Human Settlement was unable to provide comments on the progress on housing flood victims by the time of going to print.