Zulu King remains on the throne

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini continued to discharge his duties serving the Zulu nation as the Presidency on Tuesday said it was studying Monday’s Pretoria high court ruling that the legislative process of certification was flawed.

While legal and traditional experts have mixed views on the interpretation of the judgment, the monarch on Tuesday continued to discharge his royal duties.

In its ruling on Monday, the Pretoria high court set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision last year to recognise King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to the throne following the death of His Majesty’s father, King Goodwill kaZwelithini in 2021.

However, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, on Tuesday told The Witness that King Misuzulu remained the ruler of the Zulu nation. “His Majesty is still on the throne, nothing has changed,” he said.

In its judgment, the court found that Ramaphosa went ahead and issued a certificate of accreditation to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini despite complaints that Zulu traditions were not followed when the king was identified by some members of the Zulu royal family during a 2021 meeting presided over by the late AmaZulu nation prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

While a Zulu king is deemed to be on the throne upon the conclusion of a ritual called entering the kraal — which King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed — in terms of the law, any king is recognised as such only when the president confers on him or her a certificate of recognition.

Given that the appointment of a Zulu King was a two-stage process, there was confusion on whether the court judgment meant King Misuzulu has been stripped of his crown.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) cultural expert professor Sihawu Ngubane said according to Zulu nation culture, the installation of a Zulu king in accordance with the nation’s customs cannot be reversed by a court of law. “So, the Zulu King remains on his throne because of the customs and traditions of the Zulu nation,” he said.

However, professor Musu Xulu —another cultural expert — disagreed with Ngubane’s interpretation.

“The truth of the matter is that the process of nominating a king is legislated. The court found that the process of nominating the king during the Zulu royal family’s meeting in 2021 was flawed.

Now, the court has nullified the appointment of the king. When the court nullifies something, then that thing ceases to exist

King Misuzulu, whose coronation held at Duban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium a year ago was attended by thousands of people, currently receives close to R70 million per year from the KwaZulu-Natal government to enable him to run royal family programmes.

The government also provides the Zulu king with VIP protection services and security at his palaces.

Legal expert Khumisi Kganare said Monday’s court judgment meant that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was no longer entitled to the government perks

“It means that the benefits of the king should be halted pending the finalisation of the matter [royal dispute],” he said.

The only way the Zulu King could continue receiving the government benefits was if he appealed the high court judgment. However, the king’s spokesperson said King Misuzulu will not be appealing the judgment.

“The king was not the respondent in that matter. The respondent was President Ramaphosa; who is the one who can decide whether to appeal the court’s decision,” he said.

The Presidency on Tuesday afternoon said Ramaphosa was still studying the high court judgment.