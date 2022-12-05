KZNA dismisses rumours of positive doping results in 2022 Comrades Marathon

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) has dismissed rumours that there were positive doping results in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

KZNA president Steve Mkasi said, “As the provincial athletics body in KwaZulu-Natal, we have been made aware that rumours have been circulating in certain athletics quarters of positive doping results in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

We would like to confirm that there is no basis to these rumours. In fact, all prize winners, be they South African or international, have been paid their prize money.

Mkasi said there are stringent doping tests and processes that are carried out by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) and the results were released a few weeks ago clearing the Top 10 athletes in both male and female races.

“These stringent drug tests are doubly verified if any questions or doubts arise in the initial tests and as the provincial athletics association, we are confident that all due processes have been followed and see no reason for such rumours to be perpetuated.

“KZNA takes the good reputation of the sport of athletics in this province very seriously and it is our added responsibility that we uphold the credibility and respect for road-running, especially that of the world-famous Comrades Marathon,” said Mkasi.