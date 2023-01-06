KZN’s disruptive weather warning lowered to level 2, flooding still possible

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has lowered KZN’s extreme weather warning issued on Wednesday to a yellow level 2 warning.

On Wednesday, Saws had issued an orange level 5 weather warning over the whole of KZN and an orange level 9 along the KZN coast.

On Friday, the weather office said scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN on Friday.

As a result of prolonged rainfall and significant amounts of rainfall accumulation, Saws said flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities, and danger to life as a result of fast-flowing deep water are expected.

Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Ethekwini, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and uPhongolo.

Residents are urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles, and to take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and sinkholes may develop.