KZN’s Ugu District mayor dies

The mayor of KwaZulu-Natal’s Ugu District Municipality Phumlile Mthiyane has died.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sihle Zikalala, said Mthiyane died in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Her passing has left us devastated and in disbelief.

“We lost a gentle giant in the sphere of local government who took on the task of stabilising the supply of water for communities within the district, and within a very short period of time following her appointment as mayor, we saw progress on key projects meant to improve water supply.

“This bears testimony to her ability to bring people together in the pursuit of a common goal,” said Zikalala.

Mthiyane’s death comes two days after the KZN South Coast municipality’s municipal manager Dr Elliot Ntombela died in hospital on Saturday.

Zikalala went on to convey his condolences to the Mthiyane family and all the staff of the Ugu District and the family of municipalities under it.