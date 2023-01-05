KZN’s weather warning: Concerns about Cogta’s Disaster Management Centre capacity issues

Nompilo Kunene

As the entire province of KZN waits in dreaded anticipation for the unknown after an extreme weather warning was issued, the DA has questioned the province’s capacity to handle possible disastrous situations.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) on Wednesday issued an orange level 5 weather warning over the whole of KZN and an orange level 9 along the KZN coast, with the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas, susceptible settlements, roads, and bridges.

The weather office said it is expecting more than 50mm of rainfall which could lead to widespread flooding.

People in the KZN Midlands and the province’s northern and southern regions have been urged to be on alert.

Bulk of rain expected from 2 pm on Thursday

Speaking to The Witness on Thursday morning, weather forecaster Thandi Gumede said they were not aware of any incidents as yet.

“The weather alert we issued on Wednesday is valid from 2 pm on today [Thursday], that’s when the bulk of the rain is expected, going on into this evening and possibly tomorrow [Friday] as well.”

She said KZN residents can expect calmer rains on Saturday and clearer skies by Sunday.

“The [weather system] that is bringing us the rain is moving away on Friday, so by Saturday it should be back to the normal 30% chances thundershowers with the possibility of light rain along the coast, but nothing sinister [is forecast] for Saturday,” said Gumede.

On Wednesday evening, the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams around the province have been put on high alert.

Areas that will be affected by the level 9 warning are Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Richmond, Msunduzi, uMhlabayalingane, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uMshwathi.

Level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was issued for Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma-Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana- Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Ubuhlebezwe. Ulundi, Umdoni, uMngeni, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

Disaster Management Centre capacity issues

Meanwhile, the DA in KZN has called for urgent action over the KZN Disaster Management Centre capacity issues.

Martin Meyer, DA’s Cogta spokesperson, said while they note and welcome initial steps by the Cogta MEC, Sihle Zikalala, to ready the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), he said the reality is that this facility is 50% understaffed and underfunded and remains woefully unprepared for extreme weather phenomenon.

Meyer said in November last year the DA established, through a parliamentary question, that 17 out of a total of 35 DMC posts were vacant. Thirteen of these were classified as critical.

He said it was also revealed that the centre was allocated R30.5 million for the 2022/23 financial year – less than the figure allocated the previous financial year.

“Given the situation, the DA now calls on MEC Zikalala to immediately focus on getting this crucial service in order. This must include the filling of critical posts and ensuring increased funding.

“In the interim, the DA calls on all municipalities in affected areas to ensure that they communicate weather warnings to residents effectively. This is particularly relevant when it comes to ensuring that those in areas prone to flooding – including informal settlements close to rivers – are monitored and if needs be timeously evacuated,” said Meyer.

Cogta is yet to respond to the DA’s concerns.