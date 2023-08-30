Labour court orders SGB to pay Pietermaritzburg teacher

By Chris Ndaliso

A top Pietermaritzburg school’s governing body (SGB) has been interdicted by the Durban Labour Court from withholding payment to a senior teacher.

Acting judge Allen-Yaman ruled this week that the SGB must also pay the costs of the application and has 10 days to file an appeal.

“The first respondent’s [SGB] opposition to the application was premised on purely contractual principles in the complete disregard to the applicant’s rights as an employee.

“The applicant ought never to have been obliged to have had to enlist this court’s assistance to enforce his fundamental entitlement to be paid his remuneration. In the circumstances, it is fair that the applicant be re-compensated for the expenses he had been forced to incur in having done so, and the first respondent has to pay his costs,” reads the ruling.

The teacher has been working at the school since February 2022. He gets paid by the Education Department and by the school.

The additional remuneration he sought the court to reinstate is R38 260 monthly. This payment, from the SGB, was suspended from June 27.

The money was being withheld amid allegations of sexual harassment and workplace bullying against the teacher. He is not being named as some of the allegations against him are sexual in nature.

According to court papers, the teacher had been absent from work due to ill health. On May 18 he was called by the SGB chairperson and informed about a number of complaints against him and an investigation being conducted.

It is not in dispute that he [principal] was then advised that he was not permitted to have any contact with the staff of the school, members of the SGB or its executive committee members.

“It is unnecessary to consider the contents of the report in any detail, suffice to note that a number of complaints made by individuals had been recorded therein and that the report concluded by finding that certain tensions had arisen as a result of the applicant’s style of leadership and some resistance to the changes he wished to see being implemented in the school,” reads the judgment.

It added that on June 8, a meeting was held where the teacher was allegedly instructed to resign the following day, failing which a report would be given to the KZN Education Department.

This, however, was disputed by the SGB.

The relationship between the teacher and members of the SGB did not improve during the month of June, and on June 27 the SGB wrote to the teacher’s lawyer saying.

We have been instructed to record that our client will continue to place as much pressure on the Department of Education as possible to suspend your client, pending the investigation of the complaints against him.

“Should the department fail or refuse to suspend your client pending the investigation without advancing good reasons, our client will likely approach the high court for relief.”

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they noted the developments with “vested interest”.

The SGB, through its publicist, said the pupils and staff continued to be the main priority. “The SGB will carefully consider its options on the way forward,” said the governing body.

In a letter dated August 29 and addressed to the parents, the SGB alerted all concerned about the court judgment.

“Effectively this means that he [the teacher] may not be suspended without pay. Mr […’s] application was accordingly granted with costs. The SGB will now take the judgment under advisement and decide on the best way forward.

“The Department of Education will commence with their investigation on August 30. We have been informed that 21 complainants will be interviewed on August 30 and 31.

“We will keep you informed of any developments in this regard,” reads the letter.