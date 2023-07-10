Lack of land turns informal settlements into fire hotspots

By Megalen Govender

“As long as the land issue is ignored, shack dwellers are going to continue to lose their lives like this [in fires].”

These are the words of the president of the South African shack dwellers’ movement, Sibusiso Zikode, following an increase in the number of people who have died as a result of fires that rip through informal settlements.

Zikode said even though they have conducted numerous campaigns to educate people about the starting of fires, people are still dying in fires.

In a recent incident, Khumbulani Buthelezi from Shiyabazali informal settlement in Howick, went home and switched on his paraffin stove to warm his food. He fell asleep and his home caught alight and he was burnt to death.

Zikode said the only solution to the fires is to provide services to all informal settlement residents.

Yes, they are negligent at times, but the issue of not having land results in them building their shacks next to each other. We want people to get proper houses, but we are aware that they won’t be built overnight. There needs to be a re-blocking and upgrading of the existing informal settlements. This means that if a shack catches fire, it won’t [spread] to the others. It’s a shame that people lose their lives in shack fires.

“It must not be made normal. We have a lot of programmes to educate people on this issue but alone we cannot succeed,” he added.

Malipatsi Mofokeng, who has been living at the Shiyabazali informal settlement in Howick for three years, said she has been a victim of fire twice.

“In the last fire we couldn’t save anything. We are now living with the neighbour whose house was not burnt. The children’s uniforms were also burnt. There’s five of us in one room. Following this incident we fear for our lives, but there’s nowhere else to go,” she said.

A firefighter who asked not to be named said most of the incidents are caused by negligence.

Awareness campaigns will assist. We have discovered that some people get injured while trying to douse the fire. People need to ensure that they leave everything unplugged and do not leave candles unattended.

Working on Fire provincial communications officer Nompilo Zondi said they continue to collaborate with municipalities to ensure they go out to educate community members on how to stay safe, especially in the winter season where there is an increase in the use of fire drums (imbawula) and dry weather conditions.

“We are devastated by the news of lives lost due to shack fires, as a life can never be replaced. We urge communities to play their part and be fire-safe,” she said.