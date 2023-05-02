Ladysmith man dies of heart attack after allegedly being assaulted during house robbery

By Witness Reporter

A man died of a heart attack after allegedly being assaulted during what is believed to have been a house robbery in Ladysmith on Sunday.

ER24 said when their paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9 pm, they found a family member performing CPR on the man.

Paramedics continued with CPR, but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was declared dead shortly afterwards. Four other family members were also treated on the scene for minor injuries and shock.

ER24 said the exact circumstances of the incident were not known, but police were on the scene for further investigations.