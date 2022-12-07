Land dispute between flood victims and Northdale residents

Londiwe Xulu

Chaos erupted in ward 28 in Northdale on Tuesday, when the building of temporary structures for flood victims was stopped.

A group of residents and members of the Patriotic Alliance blocked the contractor that’s building temporary structures on South Road in Bombay Heights.

These structures are for the April flood victims, who have been living at Truro Hall.

Clash between residents and beneficiaries

In the afternoon, there was a clash between residents, members of the Patriotic Alliance and the beneficiaries.

The police and private security members were also at the scene.

Residents said they were only aware about the project on Tuesday, when members of the Alliance informed them. They said they believed the land will be used for a development which would’ve benefited them. This piece of land, owned by Msunduzi Municipality, is near a petrol station and a church.

Residents want shopping centre on the land

Shane Pillay, from the petrol station, said they submitted a plan to Msunduzi to develop the land into a small shopping centre last December.

Pillay said they were only told it had been cancelled last Monday, with no reason.

Residents against these temporary structures said there was no proper infrastructure to accommodate these houses and the municipality did not consult with them.

Patriotic Alliance ward 28 candidate, Leona Beyers, said the flood victims deserved to be housed in a proper manner.

The municipality needs to identify proper land to house the victims. It’s not like we don’t have a heart for the people but the municipality needs to do the proper thing and get proper land for proper housing and not another informal settlement

She and the residents said they knew these won’t be temporary structures because the flood victims will end up staying in them for years.

Flood victims want to leave community hall

Beneficiaries of the structures said they had hoped to spend Christmas outside Truro Hall as promised.

They said they didn’t understand why the residents didn’t want them to be housed on the land.

“We know we are poor but what they are doing is not right. It’s like they want us to continue living at Truro Hall,” said one of the residents. Msunduzi deputy mayor and caretaker of the ward, Mxolisi Mkhize, said they were acting on a call to move flood victims out of Truro Hall.

Mkhize, who couldn’t confirm how many structures will be built, said the land was identified by ward community members after numerous consultation.

Residents said that people at Truro Hall have been neglected since April and they’ve never said the previous councillor is the one that blocked the municipality when they were trying to build homes for the victims. We are trying to build homes for them again but they are blocking us

He said the municipality was acting on an issue of disaster that displaced a number of residents. He added there will be a community meeting with the residents today.

DA caucus leader, Ross Strachan said there was by-elections in ward 28 and political parties were trying to drive their agenda at the expense of the community.

“They don’t understand that they are driving a racial division in the community. When there is no proper consultation with all interested and affected parties, this is the result. The municipality needs to come and take responsibility for the conflict that’s been created here and we’ll fight for that as the DA,” said Strachan.