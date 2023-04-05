Landscaper partners with actor to beautify Pietermaritzburg

By Akheel Sewsunker

A local landscaper, passionate about beautifying the city, has partnered with South African actor Bongani Gumede, to spruce up residential areas around Pietermaritzburg.

In 2016, Thulani Bhengu started his career as a landscaper by beautifying the area outside a Bed and Breakfast near Woodburn Mall in Scottsville.

He said the site remained sentimental to him as his first project, and he hoped the municipality would keep up the maintenance that he had started.

However, the area quickly fell back into disarray and has become overgrown and unkempt.

ALSO READ | Last Dance event ‘a boost for Pietermaritzburg’s economy’

Bhengu has recently joined forces with Gumede, best known for his role as Mandla Ndlovu on Isibaya, who shares his passion of beautifying the city, to rekindle his first project and extend the initiative to other areas around the city.

The project targets land that is owned by the municipality but borders on people’s homes, to instil a sense of pride in city residents for their areas.

The aim of the initiative is to help beautify the residential areas, whilst focusing on job creation and empowering youth by teaching them skills to enable them to support themselves.

We are also targeting spaces outside flats. We have currently started with other flats across in Scottsville. We have cleaned the area and planted flowers and vegetables.

“We will give the residents first preference to buy them. Next, we want to tackle illegal dumpsites and turn them into something else.”

A big part of the initiative, Bhengu said, will focus on education.

We will be visiting different schools. We will give them plastic bottles, the seedlings and the compost.

When the plants have grown to a certain point, we will then buy them back from the school. This way we are providing schools with environmental education as well as an income.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg artist to attend 59th edition of Art in the Park

He said the plan was also to recycle bottles from places such as restaurants and to hopefully rope the city’s homeless community into the recycling initiative.

These guys are the masters of the waste; they know every corner of the city. We will offer them a better rate than what they get elsewhere. This will offer them jobs and a chance to earn money without having to resort to crime.

Bhengu said that he was doing this project to give back to his community after a life-threatening battle with cancer.

“I was diagnosed with cancer and ready to die. Miraculously, I survived. I feel as if I owe it to God to give back, to use any talent that I have. So, this project is part of my celebration of my victory against cancer,” said Bhengu.

Gumede said the project aimed to help others.

I am a life coach, so this project aligns with my passion for helping people, especially those who are struggling in life.

Anthony Waldhausen, spokesperson from the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayer and Civics (Marrc) said the project was in line with Marrc’s vision of getting residents involved in the city’s upkeep.

Waldhausen said that this project can benefit the community.

ALSO READ | Despair over the poor condition of local soccer grounds

“We can see [this project] benefitting the community and improving open spaces near flats and complexes.

“Once we harvest these vegetables, we can sell them to residents and we can use the money to plant more vegetables.”

He added that this project will help with food security.

With the skyrocketing increase in food prices, people are not able to survive. This is one way we can allow residents to share and help each other.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality welcomed these types of initiative.

“Residents and businesses wishing to adopt a spot with the purpose to maintain and beautify it are encouraged to approach the municipality as such initiatives will eradicate and prevent illegal dumping in open spaces.

“The mayor has made a call to residents to work together in keeping spaces clean. We have seen this happening with communities heeding the call and engaging in clean-up campaigns.”