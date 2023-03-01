Lane closures on N2, Sarnia Road Bridge

Witness Reporter

The South African National Road Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) has announced temporary lane closures on the Sarnia Road bridge on the N2, in Durban.

The road closures are part of the ongoing infrastructure improvements on Sarnia Road Bridge.

According to SANRAL Eastern Region Project Manager, Serisha Sukraj, the lane closures on the N2 Southbound, which has already started will continue until March 8, Wednesday.

A two-lane closure involving the far right and middle lanes will be implemented from Monday, February 27 to Friday March 3. Motorists are encouraged to make use of the emergency lane as an additional lane during this time. Thereafter, a slow lane closure will be implemented from Monday, March 6 to Wednesday, March 8,j.

She added that lane closures will be implemented daily from 9am to 3pm.

Sukraj advised motorists to plan their routes accordingly and to allow for extra travel time, especially when accessing travel hubs such as airports.