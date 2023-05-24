Largest venomous snake in the world to be showcased at Royal Show

By Akheel Sewsunker

The King Cobra, the largest venomous snake in the world, will be one of the star attractions at the Royal Show’s snake exhibit this year.

For the past 52 years, Gavin Carpenter and his family have been exhibiting their snakes at the Royal Show.

Due to the show moving to Hilton next year, Carpenter said this exhibit will be their last.

“The exhibit at the show was started over 52 years ago by my father, Garth Carpenter. He died almost three years ago and the family has carried on the tradition. Unfortunately, this will be the last Royal Show that we can exhibit at,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter, who has an extensive private collection of snakes, said the cobra is part of a large exhibit featuring species from around the world.

“The exhibit also features the Inland Taipan, which is the most venomous land snake in the world,” he added. The King Cobra will be on exhibit for the duration of the Royal Show, from May 26 to June 4. Craig Fry, Carpenter’s brother, added that the moving of the snakes will begin soon.

We will be moving the other snakes, like the black mambas, tomorrow to the Snake Park at the Royal Show, and the King Cobra will only be brought in on Friday morning just before the show starts.

Carpenter said careful attention has to be paid to moving the large snake.

“The cobra has to be in a secure box when moving it to and from the show.”

Fry added that the King Cobra is one of the main attractions.

“Additional snakes that we will be taking to the show this year are the Black Mamba, the anaconda, some pythons, various corn snakes, rattle snakes, puff adders, green mambas, and boomslangs. The King Cobra and the anaconda are always popular,” he said.