Last Royal Show in Howick aims to be a memorable one

Every effort is being made to make the last Royal Show at its current, historical address, a grand and memorable occasion.

The Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) announced recently its 2023 Royal Show dates, starting on May 26 until June 4.

According to RAS CEO Terry Strachan, as of the end of January, the interest shown by exhibitors has already “exceeded expectations” for this year’s event.

In a statement, Strachan said bookings for external and internal sites are currently close to 100% and 60% respectively.

The Royal Show is deemed by many to be the premier agricultural show in the country, and 2023 promises not to disappoint.

This year’s event, coinciding with the society’s 172nd anniversary, will also be the last one at its Old Howick Road home, that the event has become synonymous with.

In December, RAS announced the event would be moving to Mount Verde Estate in Hilton in September, which would see the event returning to its agricultural roots.

The Royal Show 2023 will host two national livestock championships — the Hampshire Down sheep breed, and for the first time, the Chianina cattle breed, which is an exceptionally large beef animal of Italian lineage.

For a fun-filled learning experience, 2023 will again see the hosting of the KZN Youth Show catering for school-going pupils and [tertiary] students. This will take place during the course of the first weekend. Entry is open to all and on the day, animals [cattle, sheep and goats] are loaned to participants. In similar vein, the KZN leg of the Toyota SA Young Auctioneer Competition will take place on Monday afternoon, May 29. Aside from prizes, participants receive kudos and career opportunities going forward.

Another prestigious event on the South African red meat calendar, the Royal Show Carcass Competition, is set to take place on Tuesday, May 30, and will be live-streamed to a national audience.

Agriculturally-related displays

Other agriculturally-related displays of public interest include the sheep and wool expo (with weekend sheep shearing demonstrations), an informative exhibit by the milk producers organisation, the Honey Hall and the ever-popular bird and rabbit sections.

Following the positive feedback from the “new and refreshing” format of the Crafts Hall last year, Strachan said the same format would be adopted going forward.

With an array of colour and evocative lighting, [this hall] will focus exclusively on the fine arts of cake icing, quilting and floral displays.

Entertainment

On the entertainment side, while the programme is still being finalised, the main attractions that have become Royal Show staples will be back again.

The East Coast Radio Royal Rock Concert, featuring Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Shadowclub, Lee Cole and the Ross Harding Band will return to the RAS stage on May 27, with the Royal Symphony Concert on May 28.

On the evening of June 3, the Hindvani FM Extravaganza will light up the stage, with the RSG Concert, featuring Juanita du Plessis, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Dirk van der Westhuizen, Pieter Smith and West, marking the end of the two-week show on June 4.