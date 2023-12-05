LATE BREAKING: uMngeni Municipality chief whip shot dead

By Londiwe Xulu

The chief whip of uMngeni Municipality Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot dead at his home near Mpophomeni on Tuesday night.

Mayor Chris Pappas confirmed the killing in a brief statement.

Ndlovu was a member of the DA.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu … was murdered in his home this [Tuesday] evening.

“Nhlalayenza was a great servant of the people who gave selflessly to the people of uMngeni and Mpofana. Please keep his wife and small children in your thoughts,” Pappas said.

Midlands EMS paramedics confirmed that Ndlovu was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.

The KZN DA leader Francois Rodgers on Tuesday night sent out his condolences to Ndlovu’s family and the DA caucus in uMngeni.

Rodgers urged SAPS to find Ndlovu’s killers without delay.

One of the DA councillors in uMgungundlovu District, who asked not to named at this stage, said she was heartbroken and shocked to learn about Ndlovu’s death.