Launch of 16 Days of Activism

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South African men to play a role in dismantling the image that the country is a place where women are abused.

Addressing members of the public in Durban during the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV) on Saturday, Ramaphosa said men who continue abusing women were creating a bad image of the country.

When the whole world looks at South Africa, they say that it is the home of (GBV). We’ve got to end this. We must wear the badge of honour, the badge of respect by men for women.

The ANC, Ramaphosa said, has resolved to be more involved in the development of boys to ensure that they do not learn to behave violently towards women when they reach adult age.

“The African National Congress has embarked on a nationwide ‘Raising A Boy Child’ campaign, launched here in KwaZulu-Natal, that engages boys in various activities including dialogues, workshops and camps aimed at raising their level of consciousness and mobilising them as partners in the fight against GBV and femicide,” he said.

The problem with some men, Ramaphosa said, was that they were brought up in communities where women were regarded as objects.

Women are not the possessions of men. God never decreed in that way, so as a man — forget it.

Held annually from November 25, the 16 Days of Activism against GBV campaign was initiated by the United Nations.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was doing everything to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the province.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the war on GBVF continues, with all provincial government departments tasked to mainstream programmes to shelter women and children from abuse and to empower them economically.

“This year, the campaign raises awareness of the devastating impact of GBVF on women, children and the rest of society,” she said.

This year’s campaign is run under the theme: “Accelerating actions to end gender-based violence & femicide: leaving no one behind”, with the subtheme being: Safe access for women to clean water: a basic human right”.

Commemorating the start of the 16 Days campaign, Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the fight against women and children abuse should be done throughout the year.

Thebolla told The Witness men should set an example when it comes to this abuse.

This fight begins with us. As men, we must be leading in fighting it. We must also report any kind of abuse that we might notice and witness. The fight against this abuse is not just for the police only or organisations that deals with GBV, but it is for all of us.

“Every organisation and stakeholder must play their part. The police must also make sure that perpetrators are punished,” he said.

The organisation Men Fighting Against Domestic Abuse (MFADA) said it is aware of all the challenges in addressing domestic abuse, GBV, Femicide and violence against women and children and is working with men to end GBV.

“We as men are taking a stand and know via dialogue, education, empowerment and community involvement with all stakeholders we can and we will make positive changes,” said Craig Freese, MFDA’s public relations officer.

— Additional reporting by Lethiwe Makhanya.