Law graduates to assist the police

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Unemployed law graduates will be recruited to help police at stations as a way to fight crime.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube earlier this week during a multi-stakeholder engagement with various sectors in the province.

ALSO READ | Cops seek help to write reports in English

Dube-Ncube said they are disturbed by the levels of violent crime in the province, saying that the assassination of public representatives convey a message that criminals are running amok.

We are now recruiting the unemployed graduates of law and we will put them in the police stations to assist the police. We believe that police officers should not be concentrating on certifying documents, but they must go and chase after the criminals.

“You find long queues at the police stations for certifying; we are trying to deal with this. These graduates will take away the filing responsibility and other things that can be done by other persons other than the police,” the premier said.

She added that the police must concentrate on what they are trained to do.

ALSO READ | Zuma should lead KZN violence cleansing ceremony, says ANC

I believe that this strategy would work and it would succeed … we said in our state of the province address that fighting crime is our key priority. It requires a collaborative effort.

Dube-Ncube said that this was why the executive council approved the contribution of R10 million from each of the provincial departments and public entities to the fight against crime.

She said they will also be allocating resources to all the hotspot areas.