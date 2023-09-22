Lecture in honour of Struggle activist Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo

By Clive Ndou

The late uMgungundlovu traditional leader and liberation struggle activist, Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo, will be honoured during a memorial lecture scheduled to be held in Maqongqo on Friday.

Organised by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), the lecture in honour of Maphumulo will be delivered by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Maphumulo, who was Contralesa’s founding president, played a major role during the peace talks which brought an end to violence in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed more than 10 000 lives in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

ALSO READ | Anti-apartheid activist Farooq Meer hailed as a hero at memorial service

Regarded as a “maverick and rebel chief”, Maphumulo was an ANC leader in the Natal Midlands region, where he fiercely opposed the IFP’s use of traditional leaders as party’s operatives.

Maphumulo, who was assassinated in 1991, was in 2018 awarded the The Order of Luthuli in Gold for what President Cyril Ramaphosa described as the Inkosi’s exceptional selfless contribution to conflict resolution, and his resistance against injustice and oppression.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said Maphumulo was instrumental in the defeat of the apartheid government.

The late Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo worked very closely with leaders of the ANC in carrying out the work of Contralesa. He used the organisation as a tool to put pressure on the apartheid government to reform.

“ANC structures, alliance partners and ordinary members of society will join hands with the institution of traditional leadership to remember an extra ordinary leader who was amongst the people during the most difficult period in our history.

“We will retrace his footsteps across the foothills of eMaqongqo and along the old roads of Pietermaritzburg where he was assassinated,” he said.

Maphumulo is being honoured at a time when there are plans in the pipeline for the ANC and IFP to reconcile following the rift created by the violence, which left several people in the uMgungundlovu District dead.

Mtolo said the impact of the violence was still being felt more than two decades later.

ALSO READ | ‘Warm and friendly’ Lindani Myeni remembered at memorial service

The sustained political conflict affected millions of children. They were denied access to quality health care and quality education with their rights being trampled upon daily. The conflict resulted in the destruction of families and social disintegration with thousands of families getting displaced.

The ANC in KZN wants a traditional cleansing ceremony conducted to prevent a recurrence of the violence.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been tipped to lead the cleansing ceremony.