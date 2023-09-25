Legacy Ride4Hope Foundation opens revamped classrooms in Mpophomeni school

By Witness Reporter

Legacy Ride4Hope sponsors and cyclists opened two refurbished classrooms and the fencing for the entire Mpophomeni Secondary School in Howick on Saturday afternoon.

Nosipho Simelane, a board trustee of the Legacy eRide4Hope Foundation, said the aim of the cycle tour was to do good for others, adding that each kilometre cycled was to better someone else’s life.

Despite riding over 104 km from Ladysmith to Howick, the cyclists were filled with energy and excitement, and many described the cycle tour as a lifetime experience.

Lungelo Radebe, who cycled for KwaZulu-Natal, described his experiences as amazing.

You just need to be there to understand this experience. When Tourism KZN invited me to ride I accepted immediately and it's such a privilege for me to ride for them.

After completing 104 km on the final day of the four-day 550 km cycle tour, from the historic Vilakazi Street in Soweto to the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick, 80 cyclists visited eMpophomeni Secondary School.

They inspected the refurbished classrooms and celebrated with the pupils and the members of the school governing body, who will be beneficiaries of the classrooms.