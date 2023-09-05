Legislature brings voter education to Pietermaritzburg

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature MPLs will soon descend on Pietermaritzburg as part of the provincial parliament’s voter education programme.

The provincial legislature, which is currently rolling out the programme in conjunction with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Home Affairs Department, recently concluded its eThekwini tour.

ALSO READ | Tensions escalate as KZN ANCWL top brass refuses to vacate office

Legislature spokesperson Nomusa Phungula said:

The focus of the programme is to address the reported lower voter turnout over the past elections as well as to encourage voter registration and to create awareness around the 2024 national general elections and to encourage and facilitate the applications for new identity documents and collection of the still uncollected IDs.

The KZN Legislature rolls out its voter education campaign amid concerns that fewer registered voters are turning up to cast their votes on election days.

In its voter turnout report for the 2021 municipal elections, the IEC found that out of KZN’s 5,4 million registered voters, only 48% voted.

Compounding the lower voter turnout problem is that a significant number of potential voters in the province have not been registering to vote.

ALSO READ | ANC honours the death of well known political analyst

One of the main reasons potential voters have cited for not registering is a lack of identity documents (IDs).

During the provincial legislature’s visit to Pietermaritzburg, MPLs will ensure that residents without IDs are issued the documents by the Home Affairs department.

ALSO READ | Zuma should lead KZN violence cleansing ceremony, says ANC