Leopards spotted on the N2 are free-roaming animals – Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

By Londiwe Xulu

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has dismissed Jozini Municipality’s statement warning people about three leopards spotted on the N2 between Mkuze and Hluhluwe.

The municipality warned people of three leopards that they said were seen near Biyela. They said the three animals escaped from a game reserve.

Ezemvelo dismissed claims that the three leopards had escaped from a game reserve.

They said like animals such as snakes, jackals, and hyenas, leopards are free-living in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“They are found outside of protected areas. So, if next time you spot it count yourself lucky as they are rare animals to spot. Appreciate its beauty and don’t engage,” said Ezemvelo Wildlife.