Less than 50% of households are paying rates to eThekwini Municipality

Thabiso Goba

Less than 50% of households in eThekwini Municipality are paying rates to the city.

Philani Mavundla, eThekwini Municipality’s deputy mayor, said there are a total of 472 520 residential properties in the city’s electricity billing system that pay rates.

Mavundla was responding to a question posed by Mohammed Ismail of the Active Citizens Coalition on Thursday during a full council meeting.

ALSO READ | EPWP employees’ salaries at risk unless eThekwini secures funding

According to the last community survey taken in 2016, there were 1 125 765 households in eThekwini.

A number of rural and informal settlement areas in eThekwini are not required to pay rates, along with people who are beneficiaries of the city’s indigent policy.

Earlier this year, the city tried to implement a R100 rural flat tax per household to increase its rates base, however, the policy was criticised by many sections of traditional leadership and has not even been presented to the executive committee for debate.

In a list of questions posed to Mavundla, Ismail said he wanted to know the impact urbanisation has had on the city’s revenue services.

Mavundla said the municipality has close to 773 731 customers on its credit and prepaid electricity metres.

In the first three months of the year, Mavundla said, the municipality collected R4 billion in electricity revenue while it has paid R2,7 billion to procure electricity from Eskom.

He said eThekwini has a recorded 595 informal settlements that receive prepaid electricity, waste, water and sanitation services.

ALSO READ | Hotel in South Beach to be renovated to house displaced flood victims

While the city does provide prepaid electricity meters, Mavundla said many residents in informal settlements are connected to the grid illegally.

[The city conducts] routine meter sweeps and the removal of illegal meter connections.

This is, however, a losing battle because these illegal connections are restored as soon as the staff leave the site, usually with stolen cables from other sources. The real cause of this is the poor socioeconomic conditions in these settlements.

… Also, there are challenges in some areas where safety is a concern and staff are not able to do their work without planned operations with Metro police. There are also budget constraints, which limit operations.

Mavundla said the municipality does not keep a record of revenue received from informal settlements.

Ismail asked whether non-revenue services like illegal electricity connections are passed on to ratepayers and paying consumers.