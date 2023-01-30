Letters | Supplying Msunduzi

Janice Whitelaw

I’ve been a supplier for government departments for many years and have not had an issue with payment from anyone until now.

All departments work through the Department of finance and before an order is made out they check to see if there are funds available for that order and only then issue the order.

Once you have delivered, you get paid within 30 days, but for some reason, our beloved Msunduzi Municipality makes out orders for goods, etc., that it needs and issues the order which gets delivered, and then the begging starts, with the supplier asking for payment, which in my case is now 90 days overdue.

If I don’t pay my electricity bill within seven days of due date I am cut off

I have been told that I’m now on the urgent payments’ list but why is there a urgent payment list in the first place?

Come on, MSU, please up your game and fall in with everyone else.

Colin van Biljon

Athlone