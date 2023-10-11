Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning issued for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The weather office said severe thunderstorms which may lead to strong damaging winds are expected over the northwestern parts of KZN on Wednesday.

Saws warned that the storm may lead to localised damages to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.

falling trees may block roads and cause injuries due to flying debris.

The public is urged to take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

People are also encouraged to avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death.

“If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris,” said Saws.