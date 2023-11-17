Level 2 thunderstorm warning for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

Pietermaritzburg residents should once again brace themselves for rain and thundershowers as the weekend approaches.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a level two warning for Friday for severe thunderstorms, affecting many municipalities across the province, including Msunduzi.

“Strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and severe lightning are expected over the western half of KZN,” said the statement.

It added that isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN on Friday.

There is a possibility of some of these thunderstorms becoming severe over the western parts. The severe thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by hail, strong, damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning which might result in localised impacts," said the statement.

It added that there is a possibility of localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and livestock.

“Take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes. Avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death. If possible, stay indoors, well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris,” said the statement.