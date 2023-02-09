Level 5 and 4 weather warnings in place for KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Thursday issued an orange level 5 and 4 weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather office said scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of KZN for most of Thursday. Due to prolonged rainfall and significant rain accumulation, flooding is expected in places.

The weather warning is valid until 9 pm on Thursday, with rain expected to fall for most of the day.

Areas that fall under the orange level 5 include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Jozini, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and uPhongolo.

Areas that fall under the orange level 4 include eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and Umzumbe.

Residents urged to take caution

Saws said these rains can cause flooding of settlements, roads and bridges as well as poor driving conditions and damage to property and infrastructure.

The conditions might also cause major disruption of traffic flow due to roads being closed or flooded and damage to mud-based or make-shift houses.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, people are advised to abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas move livestock to higher grounds.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday placed disaster management teams on high alert across all the areas mentioned in the weather warning.

The department also appealed to communities to exercise the utmost caution, as the weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.