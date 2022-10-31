Liberty Midlands Mall aware of social media posts about attempted kidnapping incident

Witness Reporter

Liberty Midlands Mall has confirmed they are aware of social media posts regarding an alleged attempted kidnapping at the mall on Sunday afternoon.

This was after numerous stories circulated on social media about a kidnapping attempt at the mall.

In a statement shared on their Facebook page, the mall said upon reviewing security footage, the management can confirm that at 6.30 pm a small group of soccer fans entered the mall and one of the fans picked up a small child in their path.

They said the intention of this individual is unknown.

“The mall security team reacted swiftly, and escorted the supporter to the security office for further questioning. SAPS was alerted and urgently responded to the scene to deal with the matter. The child was not harmed and was returned safely to their parent,” read the statement.

They added that they prioritise the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants and trading continues as normal.