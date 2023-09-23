Life in prison for child rapist

By Londiwe Xulu

The Greytown Regional Court last week sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Umzinyathi District police spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said that the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, started raping her in April 2021 on Good Friday.

When she was raped for the third time in October that year, she reported the matter to her school teacher, who contacted Greytown police.

He said the man’s name will be entered into the sexual offenders register and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

In another separate case, a man and woman have been sentenced for rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 27-year-old man was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg regional court to 22 years’ imprisonment for rape on August 30.

He was also sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for assault GBH.

The woman (28) was sentenced in April to life imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm by the Greytown regional court for the same charges. The other suspect in the case committed suicide.

In June 2019, the woman accused her relative, who was 18 years old at the time, of dating her boyfriend.

She assaulted her and dragged her to a place in Msinga, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where she further assaulted her.

Nkwanyana said the woman then instructed two men to rape the relative.