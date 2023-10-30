Life in prison for man who raped teenager

By Akheel Sewsunker

A 34-year-old man received life imprisonment for the rape of a girl in the Osizweni area in December 2012.

According to KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the girl was 17 at the time of the incident.

On the evening of the offence, she had gone to a Christmas party together with her older sister and her older sister's friends. At some point, her sister left with a male companion (the accused's friend) and sometime after, her sister's friends left with other male companions as well, leaving her alone with strangers.

“The accused was also at the party. The complainant decided to walk home and he followed her. At some point, he accosted her and dragged her to his house. There he raped her, and again the following morning.

“He then took her to his friend’s house, where her sister had spent the night. The girls went home, and the complainant did not report to her sister, because she was angry at her for abandoning her the previous night,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that the incident was reported a day later.

In court, Regional Court Prosecutor Don Motha led the testimonies of the complainant, her sister and the doctor who did the medical examination. The complainant told the court that the offence has traumatised her. The man was sentenced accordingly.

“The delay in finalising the matter was a result of the accused changing his legal counsel on several occasions. Despite this, the State Prosecutor fought for the matter to proceed, eventually leading to the finalisation of the matter. This case emanates from the backlog cases at Madadeni, where the NPA is making concerted efforts to alleviate the backlog,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Ramkisson-Kara added that the NPA welcomes this successful prosecution, and that they commend the work done by both the prosecution and the investigation team.