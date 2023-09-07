Life jail term for KZN man who raped young girl (12)

By Chris Ndaliso

A 41-year-old man was given a life jail term for the rape of a 12-year girl in the Osizweni area, Newcastle, KZN.

The girl lived with a guardian when she was raped in April 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the man, who was unknown to the girl, had approached her on a few occasions when she was walking in the neighbourhood.

Ramkisson-Kara said the girl reported all these encounters to her guardian when she got home.

“On the day of the incident she was walking back from school when she met him once again, and this time he pulled her into a vacant property and raped her.

“She wrote down what had happened to her in the form of a letter to her guardian. The man was positively identified in an identity parade and was arrested.”

The girl was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received medical and psycho-social assistance.

In court

Ramkisson-Kara said the Madadeni Regional Court prosecutor Dan Motha led the testimonies of the girl, her mother (guardian), the doctor who did the medical examination, and the police official who conducted the identity parade.

She said Motha also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the girl and facilitated by court preparation officer Masandi Mdiya.

In her statement, the girl said that she is unable to sleep at night because she constantly thinks about the incident. She said that she would never trust a male person again as the man had ruined her life.

“The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ruled that he was unsuitable to work with children.

“The NPA welcomes this successful prosecution and we commend the work done by both the prosecution and the investigation team,” said Ramkisson-Kara.