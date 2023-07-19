Life sentence for KZN principal who raped a 15-year-old boy

By Nompilo Kunene

Former high school principal Mduduzi Ndlovu (39) was slapped with a life sentence by the Vryheid Regional Court on Tuesday for raping a 15-year-old schoolboy.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Ndlovu’s life sentence was secured by the intensive investigation by the Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Netshiunda said the court heard of how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the 15-year-old who trusted and believed in him as his teacher.

“Investigations proved that on one afternoon in 2018, the principal requested the boy to assist him in his office and inside the office the convicted rapist became aggressive and raped the victim.

“He threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident. He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence.”

Netshiunda said Ndlovu raped the boy on several occasions and he would sometimes fetch the teenager from his home and drive with him to his place of residence in the Bhekuzulu area where he would rape him.

In 2022, Colonel Netshiunda said a church member noticed strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence and a rape case was reported to the police.

Ndlovu made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name will also be engraved in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

More convicted rapists sentenced

In a separate matter, the Verulam Regional Court condemned Mhloli Ndlovu (31) to spend the rest of his life facing prison walls after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old niece.

On the night of July 23, 2022, Mhloli took his niece to Nodwengu area where he raped her.

Netshiunda said he also drove to Mahlabathini where he continued raping her. On both occasions he raped the teenage girl inside his vehicle. His life imprisonment sentenced was handed down on July 10, 2023.

Another rapist, Mhlengi Mazibuko (34) was sentenced to a life imprisonment term by the Madadeni Regional Court, also for raping his 15-year-old niece.

Netshiunda said on the evening of September 12, 2020, Mazibuko lured his niece to his bedroom at Section D in Madadeni where he raped her.

The matter was reported to the police and shrewd investigation by the FCS investigators proved the rape case beyond any reasonable doubts and he was sentenced on July 7, 2023.