Life sentence for rapist, another remains on the run

The Ntuzuma Regional Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a 30-year-old woman in the Inanda area in June 2022.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman was raped by two men, one of them being Bonisile Cele.

“On the day of the incident, the complainant was in the company of her friend when they were approached by Cele and another man. The friend fled, leaving the complainant with the two men. Cele’s co-conspirator assaulted the complainant, and they took her to his home. There they raped her.

“She managed to escape and went to the police. She was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical and psycho-social assistance. The men were tracked by police two months later. While Cele was arrested, his co-conspirator escaped and is still to be traced,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara added that the testimonies of the victim and other people helped put the final nail in the coffin for Cele.

In court, Regional Court Prosecutor Lisa Abrahams led the testimonies of the complainant, her friend, and the doctor. Abrahams also submitted a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by the complainant, and facilitated by court preparation officer Princess Mlangeni.

“In her statement, the complainant said that the incident has left her with permanent mental and physical scars. She said that she is still traumatised and that Cele and his co-conspirator have ruined her life. Cele was sentenced accordingly, and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara commended the work done by the police and the prosecution team.