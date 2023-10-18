Life sentence for rapist

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Verulam Regional Court sentenced a man to life and 43 years’ imprisonment for the rape, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman in the Mount Moriah area in May 2020.

According to a media statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Vusi Simon Myandu committed the offences in concert with a co-accused, who died before the start of the trial.

“The state managed to successfully charge Myandu for the rape committed by his erstwhile co-conspirator, by proving that they acted for a common purpose,” said KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara

ALSO READ | Man sentenced to 15 years for cable theft

The statement adds that Myandu lied to the woman over the course of their interactions.

“Myandu and the complainant met on Facebook, and he proposed love to her. He used a false name in his interactions with her. After chatting for a few months, he led her to believe that their relationship was serious and he told her that he wanted to introduce her to his family.

They decided to meet and on the day of the incident, the complainant went to meet him. Upon meeting him, he suggested that they use a shortcut (through some bushes) to get to his home and she agreed,” she said.

She added that Myandu met his accomplice during this walk on the path.

“Myandu took out a knife and demanded the complainant’s two cell phones and her money. Each man took one cell phone. They took her deeper into the bushes and tied her hands and legs. They left her there for a few hours and on their return, Myandu sexually assaulted and raped her. He then gave his co-conspirator a chance to rape her as well.

ALSO READ | Former DUT student sentenced to 15 years for murdering fellow student

“Thereafter, they fled, leaving her there. She went to the police, however, Myandu was untraceable as he had given her a false name. The police task team got involved and the men were arrested a few weeks later. They were found with the complainant’s cell phones in their possession.

The complainant was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where she received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling, and support,” she said.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara added that there was a multitude of evidence against Myandu.

“In court, Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan led the testimonies of the complainant, the first report and the doctor from the Tuthuzela Care Centre. Sewnarayan also led the evidence of the ID parade, where the complainant identified the men, and DNA evidence linking them to the rapes.

ALSO READ | Trio slapped with hefty jail sentences for murdering couple

Sewnarayan handed in a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bongiwe Qwabe, wherein the complainant said she has lost all hope in love and men. She said that she is struggling to live with the stigma of being raped,” said Ramkisson- Kara.

She added that Myandu was sentenced to life and 20 years’ imprisonment for the rape charges (three counts), three years’ imprisonment for sexual assault, five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, and 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of life imprisonment.

“The NPA welcomes this successful prosecution and we commend the work done by the prosecution and police. We hope that sentences of this nature will have the necessary deterrent effect,” said Ramkisson – Kara.