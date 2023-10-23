Life sentences for duo who killed taxi boss

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Durban High Court has sentenced two people to life imprisonment for killing a taxi owner in Shakaskraal in KwaDukuza.

Cebo Xulu and Thokozani Mthethwa were sentenced for the murder of Dustin Joash Pillay, who was killed in 2019.

According to a press release by KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the two men were convicted for multiple crimes.

“The Durban High Court sentenced Xulu and Mthethwa, to an effective term of life and 10 years’ imprisonment, following their conviction on the murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, three counts of malicious injury to property and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, that took place in Shakaskraal, in September 2019.

ALSO READ | Life sentence for rapist, another remains on the run

‘Their co-accused, Mfanufikile Dlamini, died before the start of the trial. The deceased, Dustin Joash Pillay, was a taxi owner and a member of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association (DCTA); which operated in the Shakaskraal/Ballito area,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara also outlined how the incident took place.

On the day of the incident, Pillay was at the Shakaskraal taxi rank together with the complainants in the attempted murder charges, Mlungisi Ngcobo, Ntandoyekhaya Makhanya and Bonginkosi Duze, when they were approached by a vehicle in which Xulu and Mthethwa were occupants.

“The men fired several shots at Pillay and his companions. Pillay died at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Xulu and Mthethwa then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. They were arrested after police gained intelligence on their whereabouts,” she said.

ALSO READ | Man sentenced to 15 years for cable theft

In court, Senior State Advocate Elvis Gcweka led the evidence of three state witnesses and handed in victim impact statements compiled by Pillay’s parents and facilitated by court preparation officer, Thandeka Nadi Ngcobo.

Both the parents mentioned that Pillay played a pivotal role in their family and family business. They said that he was respected by everybody, and they looked to him for guidance. Pillay’s parents said that he was charitable and cared for the community as well as his family. His mother said that now their family feels like a ship without a captain,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that the Xulu and Mthethwa were sentenced to life imprisonment for Pillay’s murder.