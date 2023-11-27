LifeLine Pietermaritzburg march to National Assembly

By Lethiwe Makhanya

LifeLine Pietermaritzburg say they will not rest until rape victims are protected and get justice.

On Saturday, the organisation marched to the National Assembly in Cape Town, where they submitted their memorandum.

The list of their demands included that bail conditions of rape suspects have a built-in warrant of arrest and for courts not to be over-reliant on DNA testing and to attach more weight to the victim’s statement.

Last year, LifeLine marched to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to raise the same issues and they were told that their matter will be escalated nationally. This prompted them to take their march to parliament this year, joined by other stakeholders and gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.

Speaking to The Witness, LifeLine and Rape Crisis Pietermaritzburg director, Sinikiwe Biyela, said they will not rest nor fold their arms as long as rape victims are not protected and don’t get justice.

She said the DNA backlog is negatively impacting the outcome of rape cases, as they often get withdrawn due to the delays.

Other victims are even scared to open cases because they see that justice system is failing them. The rape cases statistics are shocking and 75% of those cases are children under the age of 12. For those children, their cases rely on DNA results. If the DNA does not come back early, these cases end up being withdrawn. Another thing about DNA is that after six months it becomes inconclusive. Imagine getting the results after two years? That is not justice.

Biyela added that they want the court to stop relying on DNA too much and to place more weight on the statements of victims, social workers and police investigations.

“We have rape victims who come to us for counselling but they never open a case with the police. When you ask them, they tell you there is no need because nothing is going to happen with their cases and their perpetrators are going to be released. That is how bad things are. We demand that KwaZulu-Natal have its own DNA laboratory.”

She said they are giving the national assembly six months to meet with relevant stakeholders and portfolio committees to discuss the issues and come up with solutions.

We want to see action. We want to see change. If that does not happen after six months, we are going to continue with the fight. It is not going to stop.

The memorandum was accepted by Angeline Ephraim, who promised to pass it through to all the relevant people in Parliament.