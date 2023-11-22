LifeLine Pietermaritzburg to march to Parliament

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

LifeLine and Rape Crisis Pietermaritzburg will be marching to Parliament in Cape Town, demanding a review of the laws pertaining to gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

Last year, LifeLine marched to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to raise their concerns on issues including DNA evidence, as well as bail conditions and statutory rape.

They called for a reconsideration of the weight placed on DNA evidence in light of the backlogs of DNA results.

After the march, they were told that their matter will be escalated to a national level.

They will now be marching to the national Parliament to get answers to their concerns.

The LifeLine team, joined by other stakeholders and GBV survivors, will depart from KZN in two buses on Thursday.

The march, which coincides with the start of the national 16 Days of Activism campaign, will be held on Saturday in Cape Town to the Parliament building.

Director, Sinikiwe Biyela, said due to the current DNA backlogs, delays in DNA results often result in no justice for GBV victims.

We still have a number of cases where survivor’s cases get withdrawn from court because of DNA [backlogs]. About 75% of cases pertaining to children under the age of 12 years are still [not finalised]. This is because they are young and the court is depending on DNA for evidence.

She added that after six months, DNA starts to deteriorate and this impacts the evidence in the case.

“If it is analysed two years later, chances are it will comeback inconclusive. We demand KwaZulu-Natal to have its own laboratory. They are putting more weight on DNA, even if a victim is old enough to speak. We want things to be turned around and more weight must be placed on victims’ statements, police investigation and the social worker’s report. Bail conditions must have a built-in warrant of arrest.

“It must work the same way as a protection order so that when people breach bail conditions they get arrested immediately,” she added.

Biyela said they have seen around 10-year-old children delivering babies.

The statistics are shocking in the country as a whole. Surely these children have been impregnated by older [men]? Not reporting [these cases] means that people are getting away with everything. Doctor and patient confidentiality needs to be scrapped when there’s an abuse case. We hope that they are going to respond to all our issues. In KwaZulu-Natal 1 735 children between the ages of 10 to 14 years who delivered babies in 2022.

“It is rare to find a 14-year-old boy making a 12-year-old pregnant. The stats on gender-based violence cases haven’t dropped they remain very high,” Biyela said.

She added that LifeLine is also concerned at the number of children that get raped.

“There are so many women who no longer open cases just because justice is not served. Boys are also being targeted as well as those who are mentally challenged,” she said.