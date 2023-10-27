Lifting the nation

By Carl Peters

Saturday’s encounter between the Springboks and All Blacks in the French capital of Paris is far more than just a rugby match.

Midlands sports personalities say it is also very much about ordinary South Africans having something to be extremely proud of in a country that is otherwise filled with socioeconomic ills.

Accomplished rugby commentator Andy Capostagno, seasoned canoeist Bridgitte Hartley and Tuskers cricket captain Michael Erlank all believe that the Springboks, led by the irrepressible Siya Kolisi, have lifted the nation’s spirits during this Rugby World Cup and can produce another wonderful “pick me up” by beating their old foes New Zealand in the final at 9 pm on Saturday.

They say that another World Cup win by the Boks, who have won three cups since 1995, will certainly mean a lot for the country on and off the field.

Capostagno, who lives in Lidgetton, said that Kolisi’s team have shown South Africans how to overcome adversity by having unity of purpose and a never-say-die attitude.

What Rassie Erasmus [SA director of rugby] and Jacques Nienaber [Bok head coach] have done in the space of six years is implement systems whereby we could pick our second team and still beat the All Blacks.

“When you go back to previous eras, when a significant player got injured, there was a problem, but today we have significant strength in depth, and that is what we need to keep going beyond the end of this World Cup.

“South Africa has never lost in a World Cup final and the spirit of 1995 [when they beat New Zealand in the final in Johannesburg] will see them through.”

Kolisi’s team, said Capostagno, have created a mental and financial boost in the country.

“Beyond the rugby, let’s remember that in the whole of South Africa, people are spending money that they otherwise would not have spent because of the success of the Springboks,” he said.

“People are going out and doing things that, in many instances, have not been done since before Covid-19 for obvious reasons.

So, it has been a huge bonus for the Midlands as a tourist area, but probably also every township and every town in the country has seen the difference. If we can get politicians out of the way, and let the people work together, what we can achieve is what the Springboks have achieved on the rugby field.

Former Olympian Hartley also believes that the Springboks carry the hopes of the nation and have shown the importance of resilience.

“The Rugby World Cup has been absolutely amazing. It has been gripping for me; I don’t think I have missed a Springbok game, and I have watched every game of the tournament since the quarter-finals,” she said.

“I think there have been some moving situations, but for me, it’s always listening to our captain, Siya Kolisi, talking at the end.

“He is always such a cool, calm and collected guy, and in some of the earlier games when people were criticising some of our missed kicks, he was just supportive of our team and always had good things to say. I think that is the way a captain should lead the team, as well as just bringing the team together.

I think he is a special person, but the Springboks are an incredible team and they definitely know how to pull it off when it counts. So, they are coached well. I don’t really know what to expect in the final; I just know it is incredible to have us in the final once again.

Had it been possible, she would have flown to Paris for the big match.

“This definitely brings our nation together,” she said.

“All the people, all the cultures, will be watching the Springboks and I think it has done wonders for our country, for our nation, because we all feel the emotions that they feel on the field, as well.”

For Erlank, leader of the newly-promoted Tuskers team in Pietermaritzburg, the Boks have really caught the nation’s attention with their gutsy performances.

“The World Cup has been really exciting so far. It has really caught the nation’s attention, including myself,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed it. What has really stood out for me is the passion and resilience the boys have shown.

“That game against Ireland was unbelievably physical and for them to still be playing at the top level, with intensify, this far into the competition, just shows you how much it means to them.

“In the final, I am not expecting anything less than another physical battle. I can see another tightly-fought game, but hopefully we’ll see some flair from our backs.

Another World Cup win will mean a lot to the nation. It will show that with a little bit of determination and a bit of direction, with all that adversity in our country, anything is possible.

“It will inspire the rest of the nation to try to be better and move on to better and bigger things.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 9 pm and will be screened live on SABC and SuperSport.